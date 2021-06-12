Toto (OTCMKTS:TOTDY) Rating Increased to Outperform at Daiwa Capital Markets

Daiwa Capital Markets upgraded shares of Toto (OTCMKTS:TOTDY) from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Shares of Toto stock opened at $53.74 on Wednesday. Toto has a fifty-two week low of $36.67 and a fifty-two week high of $70.23. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $54.74.

About Toto

Toto Ltd. manufactures and sells bathroom and kitchen plumbing products worldwide. It offers sanitary ware, such as toilet basins, urinals, sinks, washbasins, etc.; system toilets; toilet seats; plumbing accessories, etc.; bathtubs; unit bathrooms; and fittings consisting of various faucets, drain fittings, etc.

