Tower Bridge Advisors Decreases Stake in Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL)

Tower Bridge Advisors reduced its holdings in Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL) by 14.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,800 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,606 shares during the period. Tower Bridge Advisors’ holdings in Aflac were worth $809,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in Aflac by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 15,657,632 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $696,294,000 after purchasing an additional 84,677 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Aflac during the fourth quarter worth about $347,876,000. LSV Asset Management raised its stake in Aflac by 33.2% during the first quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 6,575,222 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $336,519,000 after purchasing an additional 1,639,059 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in Aflac by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,670,667 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $207,689,000 after purchasing an additional 71,270 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Aflac by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,424,315 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $152,280,000 after purchasing an additional 126,129 shares during the period. 65.88% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, Director Toshihiko Fukuzawa sold 2,230 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.94, for a total transaction of $122,516.20. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 13,457 shares in the company, valued at approximately $739,327.58. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO James Todd Daniels sold 4,118 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.10, for a total transaction of $210,429.80. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 36,381 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,859,069.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 36,548 shares of company stock valued at $1,856,657 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on AFL shares. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Aflac from $40.00 to $46.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Aflac from $40.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Aflac from $47.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Aflac from $60.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Aflac from $51.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $50.92.

NYSE AFL opened at $56.25 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 0.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. Aflac Incorporated has a 52 week low of $33.37 and a 52 week high of $57.57. The firm has a market cap of $38.23 billion, a PE ratio of 7.23, a PEG ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 1.00. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $54.85.

Aflac (NYSE:AFL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.53 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.32. Aflac had a net margin of 24.09% and a return on equity of 11.69%. The company had revenue of $5.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.55 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.21 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 13.7% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Aflac Incorporated will post 5.23 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 19th were given a dividend of $0.33 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 18th. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.35%. Aflac’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.61%.

About Aflac

Aflac Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, provides supplemental health and life insurance products. It operates through two segments, Aflac Japan and Aflac U.S. The Aflac Japan segment offers cancer, medical, income support, GIFT, and whole and term life insurance products, as well as WAYS and child endowment plans under saving type insurance products in Japan.

