Tower Bridge Advisors Decreases Stock Position in Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM)

Tower Bridge Advisors reduced its position in Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM) by 18.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,680 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock after selling 1,275 shares during the period. Tower Bridge Advisors’ holdings in Akamai Technologies were worth $579,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its holdings in Akamai Technologies by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 7,379,689 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock worth $774,794,000 after acquiring an additional 141,290 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its position in Akamai Technologies by 78.6% in the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 3,106,943 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock worth $326,198,000 after purchasing an additional 1,367,090 shares during the period. King Luther Capital Management Corp grew its position in Akamai Technologies by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 2,795,987 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock worth $293,551,000 after purchasing an additional 56,246 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Akamai Technologies in the 4th quarter worth approximately $173,772,000. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its position in Akamai Technologies by 2,344.0% in the 4th quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 1,566,103 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock worth $164,425,000 after purchasing an additional 1,502,023 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 87.95% of the company’s stock.

Get Akamai Technologies alerts:

Shares of AKAM stock opened at $118.45 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $19.31 billion, a PE ratio of 33.37, a P/E/G ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 0.41. Akamai Technologies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $92.64 and a 52 week high of $124.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 3.02 and a current ratio of 3.02. The business has a fifty day moving average of $110.46.

Akamai Technologies (NASDAQ:AKAM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The technology infrastructure company reported $1.38 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.30 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $842.71 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $829.74 million. Akamai Technologies had a net margin of 18.00% and a return on equity of 17.41%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.20 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Akamai Technologies, Inc. will post 4.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on AKAM shares. Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on shares of Akamai Technologies from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. KeyCorp lifted their target price on shares of Akamai Technologies from $119.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Akamai Technologies from $115.00 to $119.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Evercore ISI reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Akamai Technologies in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Akamai Technologies currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $121.50.

In other news, EVP Anthony P. Williams sold 2,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.52, for a total transaction of $228,896.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 7,056 shares in the company, valued at approximately $702,213.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, COO Adam Karon sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.17, for a total transaction of $515,850.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 30,433 shares in the company, valued at $3,139,772.61. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 52,770 shares of company stock worth $5,809,142. Corporate insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Akamai Technologies Profile

Akamai Technologies, Inc provides cloud services for securing, delivering, and optimizing content and business applications over the internet in the United States and internationally. The company offers cloud and enterprise security solutions to keep infrastructure, websites, applications, application programming interfaces, and users safe from various cyberattacks and online threats while enhancing performance.

Further Reading: Day Trading – Risk Worth the Reward?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AKAM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM).

Receive News & Ratings for Akamai Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Akamai Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.