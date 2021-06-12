Traders Buy Large Volume of Put Options on Vertex Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRTX)

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX) was the target of unusually large options trading on Thursday. Investors bought 15,307 put options on the company. This is an increase of 709% compared to the average daily volume of 1,893 put options.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on VRTX shares. Barclays decreased their target price on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $302.00 to $285.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Cantor Fitzgerald decreased their target price on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $285.00 to $281.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Zacks Investment Research raised Vertex Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $226.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $254.00 to $205.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $277.00 to $244.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $278.32.

NASDAQ:VRTX opened at $193.02 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 4.24, a current ratio of 4.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $213.56. The company has a market capitalization of $49.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 0.68. Vertex Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $192.88 and a 12-month high of $306.08.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRTX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The pharmaceutical company reported $2.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.38 by $0.60. The firm had revenue of $1.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.66 billion. Vertex Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 29.61% and a net margin of 43.06%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Vertex Pharmaceuticals will post 9.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Sangeeta N. Bhatia sold 559 shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $209.69, for a total transaction of $117,216.71. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 5,465 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,145,955.85. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Bastiano Sanna sold 960 shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $218.43, for a total value of $209,692.80. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 35,068 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,659,903.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 7,089 shares of company stock valued at $1,527,127. 0.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VRTX. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. grew its position in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 13.1% in the first quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 414 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $88,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Michael B. Yongue grew its position in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 6.0% in the fourth quarter. Michael B. Yongue now owns 868 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $205,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 50.0% in the first quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 150 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 2.5% in the first quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,015 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $433,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC grew its position in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 8.1% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 680 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $146,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.06% of the company’s stock.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a global biotechnology company. It engages in the business of discovering, developing, manufacturing and commercializing small molecule drugs for patients with serious diseases. The firm focuses on development and commercializing therapies for the treatment of cystic fibrosis, infectious diseases including viral infections such as influenza and bacterial infections, autoimmune diseases such as rheumatoid arthritis, cancer, inflammatory bowel disease and neurological disorders including pain and multiple sclerosis.

