Trainline Plc (OTCMKTS:TNLIF) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Trainline Plc (OTCMKTS:TNLIF) has earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the seven ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have issued a hold recommendation and two have given a buy recommendation to the company.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on TNLIF shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Trainline in a research note on Friday, May 21st. Panmure Gordon lowered Trainline from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered Trainline from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of Trainline in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Trainline in a research note on Friday, May 7th.

OTCMKTS TNLIF remained flat at $$4.25 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $5.25. Trainline has a 1-year low of $4.25 and a 1-year high of $4.25.

Trainline Plc operates an independent rail and coach travel platform that sells rail and coach tickets worldwide. The company operates through three segments: UK Consumer, UK T4B, and International. The UK Consumer segment provides travel apps and websites for individual travelers for journeys within the United Kingdom.

