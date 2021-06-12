Transcend Wealth Collective LLC Acquires New Shares in First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF (NASDAQ:HYLS)

Transcend Wealth Collective LLC purchased a new position in shares of First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF (NASDAQ:HYLS) in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund purchased 4,074 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $203,000.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF in the first quarter valued at $38,000. Luken Investment Analytics LLC acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF during the fourth quarter worth $65,000. City Holding Co. raised its position in shares of First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF by 27.3% during the first quarter. City Holding Co. now owns 1,725 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,000 after purchasing an additional 370 shares during the period. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors raised its position in First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF by 16.6% during the first quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors now owns 1,970 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,000 after buying an additional 280 shares during the period. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its position in First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF by 223.0% during the fourth quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 1,983 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,000 after buying an additional 1,369 shares during the period.

NASDAQ:HYLS opened at $48.67 on Friday. First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF has a 1-year low of $45.44 and a 1-year high of $49.29. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $48.62.

