Transcend Wealth Collective LLC Acquires Shares of 1,506 iShares Edge MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF (BATS:MTUM)

Transcend Wealth Collective LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF (BATS:MTUM) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 1,506 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $241,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Riverpoint Wealth Management Holdings LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF by 11.4% during the 4th quarter. Riverpoint Wealth Management Holdings LLC now owns 11,125 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,794,000 after purchasing an additional 1,137 shares in the last quarter. Urban Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares Edge MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $3,657,000. Burt Wealth Advisors boosted its stake in iShares Edge MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Burt Wealth Advisors now owns 171,142 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,603,000 after acquiring an additional 1,567 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its holdings in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF by 4.5% during the fourth quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 2,063,854 shares of the company’s stock valued at $332,879,000 after purchasing an additional 88,506 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Madrona Financial Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF by 150.3% during the fourth quarter. Madrona Financial Services LLC now owns 86,122 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,891,000 after purchasing an additional 51,712 shares during the last quarter.

MTUM opened at $170.84 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $169.30. iShares Edge MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF has a twelve month low of $81.37 and a twelve month high of $113.60.

