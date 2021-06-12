Transcend Wealth Collective LLC Reduces Stock Position in Iovance Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:IOVA)

Transcend Wealth Collective LLC cut its holdings in shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:IOVA) by 24.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,830 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 2,250 shares during the quarter. Transcend Wealth Collective LLC’s holdings in Iovance Biotherapeutics were worth $216,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of IOVA. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its holdings in Iovance Biotherapeutics by 16.1% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 13,883 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $644,000 after purchasing an additional 1,924 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank bought a new stake in shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $218,000. Creative Planning bought a new stake in shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $206,000. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics by 6.3% in the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 334,685 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $15,529,000 after acquiring an additional 19,823 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new stake in shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $247,000.

Shares of IOVA stock opened at $23.45 on Friday. Iovance Biotherapeutics, Inc. has a 1 year low of $15.88 and a 1 year high of $54.21. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $25.94. The firm has a market cap of $3.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.68 and a beta of 0.82.

Iovance Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:IOVA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.51) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.48) by ($0.03). As a group, research analysts expect that Iovance Biotherapeutics, Inc. will post -2.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on IOVA. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Iovance Biotherapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $27.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Piper Sandler restated a “neutral” rating and set a $18.00 price objective (down previously from $35.00) on shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Iovance Biotherapeutics in a research report on Friday, April 16th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Mizuho boosted their price objective on Iovance Biotherapeutics from $30.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. Finally, Barclays reduced their price objective on Iovance Biotherapeutics from $60.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. Iovance Biotherapeutics has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $39.92.

Iovance Biotherapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing and commercializing cancer immunotherapy products to harness the power of a patient's immune system to eradicate cancer cells. It has six ongoing phase 2 clinical studies, including C-144-01, of its lead product candidate, lifileucel, for the treatment of metastatic melanoma; C-145-04, of its product candidate lifileucel for recurrent, metastatic, or persistent cervical cancer; and C-145-03, of its product candidate LN-145, for recurrent and/or metastatic head and neck squamous cell carcinoma.

