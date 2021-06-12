Transcend Wealth Collective LLC Sells 644 Shares of American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG)

Transcend Wealth Collective LLC lowered its stake in shares of American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG) by 8.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 6,736 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 644 shares during the period. Transcend Wealth Collective LLC’s holdings in American International Group were worth $311,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AIG. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of American International Group by 100.4% during the first quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 549 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 275 shares during the last quarter. TD Ameritrade Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of American International Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Grant Street Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of American International Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of American International Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in American International Group in the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.99% of the company’s stock.

In other American International Group news, EVP Kevin T. Hogan sold 41,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.28, for a total value of $2,143,480.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 165,507 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,652,705.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Douglas A. Dachille sold 19,712 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.23, for a total value of $1,049,269.76. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 107,159 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,704,073.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.33% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

AIG has been the topic of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of American International Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $45.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, February 18th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of American International Group from $52.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of American International Group from $39.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of American International Group from $38.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 19th. Finally, William Blair reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of American International Group in a research note on Monday, May 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $47.67.

Shares of NYSE AIG opened at $52.02 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $49.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $44.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.59, a P/E/G ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.35. American International Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $25.57 and a 52 week high of $54.08. The company has a current ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57.

American International Group (NYSE:AIG) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The insurance provider reported $1.05 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $10.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.56 billion. American International Group had a positive return on equity of 4.75% and a negative net margin of 8.73%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.12 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that American International Group, Inc. will post 4.48 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 29th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be given a $0.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 14th. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.46%. American International Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 50.79%.

American International Group, Inc provides insurance products for commercial, institutional, and individual customers in North America and internationally. The company's General Insurance segment offers general liability, environmental, commercial automobile liability, workers' compensation, casualty, and crisis management insurance products; commercial, industrial, and energy-related property insurance; and aerospace, political risk, trade credit, portfolio solutions, crop, and marine insurance.

