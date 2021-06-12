Transcend Wealth Collective LLC Takes Position in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHV)

Transcend Wealth Collective LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHV) in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 2,440 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $269,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 131.9% during the first quarter. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC now owns 110,132 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,171,000 after buying an additional 62,642 shares during the last quarter. Acorns Advisers LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 2.9% during the first quarter. Acorns Advisers LLC now owns 282,995 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,274,000 after purchasing an additional 7,844 shares during the last quarter. Market Street Wealth Management Advisors LLC purchased a new position in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF during the first quarter worth about $6,791,000. TD Ameritrade Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $2,341,000. Finally, Hudock Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 14.7% during the fourth quarter. Hudock Inc. now owns 2,269 shares of the company’s stock worth $250,000 after purchasing an additional 291 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF stock opened at $110.49 on Friday. iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $110.14 and a fifty-two week high of $110.75. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $110.51.

iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Short Treasury Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. Short Treasury Bond Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of public obligations of the United States Treasury that have a remaining maturity of between 1 and 12 months.

