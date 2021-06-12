Transcontinental (TSE:TCL.A) PT Raised to C$28.00 at National Bank Financial

Transcontinental (TSE:TCL.A) had its price objective upped by analysts at National Bank Financial from C$26.00 to C$28.00 in a research note issued on Thursday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. National Bank Financial’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 8.74% from the company’s current price.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Scotiabank lifted their target price on Transcontinental from C$24.00 to C$25.00 in a report on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Transcontinental from C$25.00 to C$26.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday. CIBC lifted their target price on Transcontinental from C$25.00 to C$26.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Transcontinental from C$21.00 to C$24.00 in a report on Thursday. Finally, Cormark lifted their price target on Transcontinental from C$27.00 to C$32.00 in a report on Friday, March 5th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$26.22.

Shares of TSE TCL.A opened at C$25.75 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 60.08. The firm has a market cap of C$2.24 billion and a PE ratio of 17.05. The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$23.21. Transcontinental has a 52-week low of C$13.08 and a 52-week high of C$26.37.

Transcontinental Inc engages in flexible packaging business in Canada, the United States, Latin America, the United Kingdom, Australia, and New Zealand. It operates through three segments: Packaging, Printing, and Media. The Packaging segment engages in extrusion, lamination, printing, and converting activities, as well as offers flexible plastic and paper products, including rollstock, bags and pouches, coextruded films, shrink films and bags, and advanced coatings.

