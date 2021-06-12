TRB Advisors LP Acquires Shares of 550,000 Finch Therapeutics Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:FNCH)

TRB Advisors LP acquired a new stake in shares of Finch Therapeutics Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:FNCH) during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund acquired 550,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,751,000. Finch Therapeutics Group accounts for about 3.4% of TRB Advisors LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest position.

Separately, BlackRock Inc. bought a new position in shares of Finch Therapeutics Group in the first quarter worth approximately $2,515,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 12.62% of the company’s stock.

In other Finch Therapeutics Group news, Director Jeffery A. Smisek purchased 88,235 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 23rd. The stock was bought at an average price of $17.00 per share, with a total value of $1,499,995.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Several research firms recently weighed in on FNCH. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Finch Therapeutics Group in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $29.00 price objective on the stock. Bank of America began coverage on shares of Finch Therapeutics Group in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Evercore ISI began coverage on shares of Finch Therapeutics Group in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $34.00 price target on the stock.

NASDAQ:FNCH opened at $13.33 on Friday. Finch Therapeutics Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $11.56 and a fifty-two week high of $22.50. The company’s 50 day moving average is $14.28.

Finch Therapeutics Group (NASDAQ:FNCH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported ($1.00) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.23) by ($0.77). The firm had revenue of $3.55 million during the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Finch Therapeutics Group, Inc. will post -1.36 EPS for the current year.

Finch Therapeutics Group, Inc, a clinical-stage microbiome therapeutics company, develops a novel class of orally administered biological drugs in the United States. The company's lead candidate is CP101, an orally administered microbiome capsule that has completed Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of patients with recurrent Clostridioides difficile infection, as well as for the treatment of chronic hepatitis B virus.

