Trillion Energy International Inc. (OTCMKTS:TCFF) Short Interest Down 91.2% in May

Trillion Energy International Inc. (OTCMKTS:TCFF) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 2,500 shares, a decrease of 91.2% from the May 13th total of 28,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 667,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Trillion Energy International stock traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $0.23. The stock had a trading volume of 354,197 shares, compared to its average volume of 732,270. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.30. Trillion Energy International has a fifty-two week low of $0.03 and a fifty-two week high of $0.52.

About Trillion Energy International

Trillion Energy International Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an oil and gas exploration, and production company in Bulgaria and Turkey. It owns Cendere oil and South Akcakoca Sub-Basin gas producing assets in Turkey; and a coal bed methane exploration license in Bulgaria, as well as Derecik oil exploration property covering an area of 42,833 hectares located in the south west Turkey.

