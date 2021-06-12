Trillion Energy International Inc. (OTCMKTS:TCFF) Short Interest Down 91.2% in May

Trillion Energy International Inc. (OTCMKTS:TCFF) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 2,500 shares, a decrease of 91.2% from the May 13th total of 28,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 667,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.
Trillion Energy International stock traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $0.23. The stock had a trading volume of 354,197 shares, compared to its average volume of 732,270. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.30. Trillion Energy International has a fifty-two week low of $0.03 and a fifty-two week high of $0.52.
About Trillion Energy International
