Trillium Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:TRIL) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Trillium Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:TRIL) (TSE:TR) has been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the nine research firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation and six have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $21.83.

TRIL has been the subject of a number of research reports. TheStreet upgraded Trillium Therapeutics from a “d-” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Monday, April 12th. Jonestrading reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price objective on shares of Trillium Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Bloom Burton upgraded Trillium Therapeutics from an “accumulate” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 price objective on shares of Trillium Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. Finally, Benchmark initiated coverage on Trillium Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $21.00 price target for the company.

Get Trillium Therapeutics alerts:

Trillium Therapeutics stock traded up $0.04 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $9.74. 754,650 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,346,486. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.00 billion, a PE ratio of 57.29 and a beta of 1.94. Trillium Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $5.75 and a 12-month high of $20.96. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.20.

Trillium Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TRIL) (TSE:TR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 7th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.17) by $0.06. Sell-side analysts forecast that Trillium Therapeutics will post -0.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Trillium Therapeutics news, insider Robert Uger sold 3,646 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.30, for a total transaction of $33,907.80. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 3,646 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $33,907.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders have sold 10,938 shares of company stock valued at $103,510 in the last three months.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TRIL. Avoro Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Trillium Therapeutics by 5.5% in the fourth quarter. Avoro Capital Advisors LLC now owns 5,800,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $85,318,000 after acquiring an additional 300,000 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Trillium Therapeutics by 0.8% in the first quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 3,473,405 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $37,303,000 after acquiring an additional 26,271 shares during the period. Avidity Partners Management LP boosted its stake in shares of Trillium Therapeutics by 82.4% in the fourth quarter. Avidity Partners Management LP now owns 3,185,200 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $46,854,000 after acquiring an additional 1,439,200 shares during the period. Frazier Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Trillium Therapeutics by 2.3% in the first quarter. Frazier Management LLC now owns 3,123,107 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $33,419,000 after acquiring an additional 70,000 shares during the period. Finally, Orbimed Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Trillium Therapeutics by 136.3% in the fourth quarter. Orbimed Advisors LLC now owns 2,960,200 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $43,545,000 after acquiring an additional 1,707,600 shares during the period. 73.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Trillium Therapeutics

Trillium Therapeutics Inc, a clinical stage immuno-oncology company, develops therapies for the treatment of cancer. Its include TTI-622, a SIRPa-IgG4 Fc fusion protein that is designed to enhance macrophage-mediated phagocytosis and anti-tumor activity by blocking the CD47, which is in Phase 1 clinical trials; and TTI-621, a SIRPa-IgG1 Fc fusion protein, which is in Phase 1 clinical trials and generates a signal blocking the CD47 for advanced relapsed or refractory hematologic malignancies, and solid tumors and mycosis fungoides.

Featured Story: Investing in Dividend Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Trillium Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trillium Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.