TRUE Private Wealth Advisors Has $856,000 Holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK)

TRUE Private Wealth Advisors raised its stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) by 4.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,009 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 501 shares during the period. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors’ holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $856,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in MRK. Heritage Trust Co increased its position in Merck & Co., Inc. by 10.1% during the 1st quarter. Heritage Trust Co now owns 53,686 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,139,000 after purchasing an additional 4,943 shares during the period. Argent Trust Co lifted its stake in Merck & Co., Inc. by 2.5% in the first quarter. Argent Trust Co now owns 158,554 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,222,000 after buying an additional 3,876 shares during the period. Quilter Plc increased its stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Quilter Plc now owns 473,706 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,518,000 after acquiring an additional 3,862 shares in the last quarter. CORDA Investment Management LLC. grew its holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. by 10.7% in the first quarter. CORDA Investment Management LLC. now owns 317,480 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,474,000 after purchasing an additional 30,586 shares during the period. Finally, Gabalex Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 6.3% during the 1st quarter. Gabalex Capital Management LLC now owns 150,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,564,000 after purchasing an additional 8,920 shares in the last quarter. 71.98% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Merck & Co., Inc. news, EVP Frank Clyburn sold 19,324 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.32, for a total transaction of $1,513,455.68. Company insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have weighed in on MRK. Argus restated a “hold” rating on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a report on Thursday, May 20th. SVB Leerink reduced their target price on Merck & Co., Inc. from $102.00 to $99.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Merck & Co., Inc. from $105.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Truist Securities cut their price target on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $96.00 to $93.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, June 7th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Merck & Co., Inc. presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $96.11.

MRK opened at $76.27 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $76.83. The company has a market cap of $193.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 0.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 0.78. Merck & Co., Inc. has a one year low of $71.71 and a one year high of $87.80.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $1.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.63 by ($0.23). Merck & Co., Inc. had a return on equity of 54.15% and a net margin of 14.64%. The firm had revenue of $12.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.71 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.50 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up .2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 6.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 4th were paid a dividend of $0.65 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 3rd. This represents a yield of 3.42%. Merck & Co., Inc.’s dividend payout ratio is 43.77%.

About Merck & Co., Inc.

Merck & Co, Inc operates as a healthcare company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Pharmaceutical and Animal Health segments. The Pharmaceutical segment offers human health pharmaceutical products in the areas of oncology, hospital acute care, immunology, neuroscience, virology, cardiovascular, diabetes, and women's health, as well as vaccine products.

