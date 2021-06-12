TRUE Private Wealth Advisors Increases Stake in Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT)

TRUE Private Wealth Advisors increased its holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT) by 28.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 14,944 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,268 shares during the period. Vanguard Information Technology ETF makes up about 0.9% of TRUE Private Wealth Advisors’ holdings, making the stock its 15th biggest holding. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors’ holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF were worth $5,357,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in VGT. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 6.0% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 25,334 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $5,083,000 after purchasing an additional 1,435 shares in the last quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 34.6% during the 4th quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 210 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $74,000 after buying an additional 54 shares during the last quarter. Baker Tilly Financial LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Information Technology ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $405,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new stake in Vanguard Information Technology ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $355,000. Finally, Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 22.8% during the 4th quarter. Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,820 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $644,000 after buying an additional 338 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:VGT opened at $382.40 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $374.03. Vanguard Information Technology ETF has a 52 week low of $258.61 and a 52 week high of $388.73.

Vanguard Information Technology ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Information Technology 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the information technology sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

