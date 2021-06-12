TRUE Private Wealth Advisors Sells 4,442 Shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD)

TRUE Private Wealth Advisors lowered its stake in shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD) by 7.0% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 58,833 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock after selling 4,442 shares during the quarter. Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV accounts for 0.6% of TRUE Private Wealth Advisors’ holdings, making the stock its 26th largest position. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors’ holdings in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV were worth $3,698,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. RMR Wealth Builders purchased a new stake in shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV during the fourth quarter valued at $37,000. Signet Investment Advisory Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new stake in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV in the 1st quarter worth approximately $36,000. Montag A & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV in the 4th quarter worth approximately $43,000. Finally, Tompkins Financial Corp purchased a new stake in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. 3.77% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Shares of NYSE BUD opened at $78.16 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $157.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.69, a PEG ratio of 12.74 and a beta of 1.55. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $72.40. Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV has a twelve month low of $47.80 and a twelve month high of $79.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.68.
The company also recently declared an annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 3rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 5th were issued a dividend of $0.447 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 4th. This represents a yield of 0.62%. Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.04%.
Several research firms recently commented on BUD. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $55.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “hold” rating on shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV in a report on Friday, May 7th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, Bryan, Garnier & Co raised Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $69.00.
Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV Company Profile
Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV engages in the production, distribution, and sale of beer, alcoholic beverages, and soft drinks worldwide. It offers a portfolio of approximately 500 beer brands, which primarily include Budweiser, Corona, and Stella Artois; Beck's, Hoegaarden, Leffe, and Michelob Ultra; and Aguila, Antarctica, Bud Light, Brahma, Cass, Castle, Castle Lite, Cristal, Harbin, Jupiler, Modelo Especial, Quilmes, Victoria, Sedrin, and Skol brands.
Further Reading: What is a conference call?
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BUD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD).
Receive News & Ratings for Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.