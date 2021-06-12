TRUE Private Wealth Advisors Sells 4,442 Shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD)

TRUE Private Wealth Advisors lowered its stake in shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD) by 7.0% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 58,833 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock after selling 4,442 shares during the quarter. Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV accounts for 0.6% of TRUE Private Wealth Advisors’ holdings, making the stock its 26th largest position. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors’ holdings in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV were worth $3,698,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. RMR Wealth Builders purchased a new stake in shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV during the fourth quarter valued at $37,000. Signet Investment Advisory Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new stake in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV in the 1st quarter worth approximately $36,000. Montag A & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV in the 4th quarter worth approximately $43,000. Finally, Tompkins Financial Corp purchased a new stake in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. 3.77% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV alerts:

Shares of NYSE BUD opened at $78.16 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $157.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.69, a PEG ratio of 12.74 and a beta of 1.55. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $72.40. Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV has a twelve month low of $47.80 and a twelve month high of $79.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.68.

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 18th. The consumer goods maker reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.01. Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV had a net margin of 8.82% and a return on equity of 15.44%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV will post 3.12 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared an annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 3rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 5th were issued a dividend of $0.447 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 4th. This represents a yield of 0.62%. Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.04%.

Several research firms recently commented on BUD. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $55.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “hold” rating on shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV in a report on Friday, May 7th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, Bryan, Garnier & Co raised Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $69.00.

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV Company Profile

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV engages in the production, distribution, and sale of beer, alcoholic beverages, and soft drinks worldwide. It offers a portfolio of approximately 500 beer brands, which primarily include Budweiser, Corona, and Stella Artois; Beck's, Hoegaarden, Leffe, and Michelob Ultra; and Aguila, Antarctica, Bud Light, Brahma, Cass, Castle, Castle Lite, Cristal, Harbin, Jupiler, Modelo Especial, Quilmes, Victoria, Sedrin, and Skol brands.

Further Reading: What is a conference call?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BUD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD).

Receive News & Ratings for Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.