Trustmark Co. (NASDAQ:TRMK) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.55 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect Trustmark Co. (NASDAQ:TRMK) to report earnings of $0.55 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have made estimates for Trustmark’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.54 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.56. Trustmark reported earnings per share of $0.51 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 7.8%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th.

On average, analysts expect that Trustmark will report full year earnings of $2.41 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.38 to $2.44. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $2.08 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.90 to $2.23. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Trustmark.

Trustmark (NASDAQ:TRMK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.20. Trustmark had a return on equity of 11.02% and a net margin of 25.67%. The business had revenue of $165.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $167.48 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.40 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Trustmark from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Trustmark by 9.2% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,805,104 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $262,722,000 after acquiring an additional 657,195 shares in the last quarter. Earnest Partners LLC raised its holdings in Trustmark by 9.0% in the 1st quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 2,632,246 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $88,601,000 after acquiring an additional 217,268 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Trustmark by 8.9% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,100,458 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $37,041,000 after acquiring an additional 89,818 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in Trustmark by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 872,289 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $23,822,000 after acquiring an additional 9,253 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Westwood Holdings Group Inc. raised its holdings in Trustmark by 8.9% in the 1st quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 779,886 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $26,251,000 after acquiring an additional 63,630 shares in the last quarter. 60.66% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ TRMK traded up $0.15 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $32.98. 155,257 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 208,239. Trustmark has a 1-year low of $20.08 and a 1-year high of $36.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.79. The stock has a market cap of $2.09 billion, a PE ratio of 10.99 and a beta of 1.05. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $33.37.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st will be issued a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 28th. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.79%. Trustmark’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 35.94%.

Trustmark Company Profile

Trustmark Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Trustmark National Bank that provides banking and other financial solutions to individuals and corporate institutions in the United States. The company offers checking, savings, and money market accounts; individual retirement accounts; certificates of deposits; financing for commercial and industrial projects, income producing commercial real estate, owner-occupied real estate, and construction and land development; and installment and real estate loans, and lines of credit.

