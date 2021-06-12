Twitter (NYSE:TWTR) Raised to Positive at Vertical Research

Vertical Research upgraded shares of Twitter (NYSE:TWTR) to a positive rating in a research note published on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on Twitter from $78.00 to $112.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on Twitter from $65.00 to $75.00 in a report on Monday, February 22nd. Wedbush reiterated a neutral rating and issued a $75.00 price objective (up previously from $56.50) on shares of Twitter in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. OTR Global upgraded Twitter from a negative rating to a mixed rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares lifted their price objective on Twitter from $58.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a positive rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have issued a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Twitter currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $68.57.

Shares of Twitter stock opened at $60.50 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $60.39. Twitter has a 12 month low of $28.23 and a 12 month high of $80.75. The stock has a market cap of $48.29 billion, a PE ratio of -51.71 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a quick ratio of 4.84, a current ratio of 4.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55.

Twitter (NYSE:TWTR) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The social networking company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by $0.02. Twitter had a negative return on equity of 11.06% and a negative net margin of 23.05%. The company had revenue of $1.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.03 billion. Equities research analysts anticipate that Twitter will post 0.26 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Matthew Derella sold 18,563 shares of Twitter stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.06, for a total value of $1,003,515.78. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Vijaya Gadde sold 2,388 shares of Twitter stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.61, for a total value of $168,616.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 82,787 shares of company stock worth $4,713,231. Company insiders own 2.56% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its position in Twitter by 22.8% during the first quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 348,326 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $22,019,000 after purchasing an additional 64,621 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its position in Twitter by 142.1% during the first quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 172,478 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $10,975,000 after purchasing an additional 101,222 shares in the last quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Twitter during the first quarter worth $1,216,000. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. boosted its position in Twitter by 16.7% during the first quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. now owns 188,291 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $11,979,000 after purchasing an additional 26,878 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund purchased a new stake in Twitter during the fourth quarter worth $1,154,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.23% of the company’s stock.

About Twitter

Twitter, Inc operates as a platform for public self-expression and conversation in real time United States, Japan, and internationally. The company offers Twitter, a platform that allows users to consume, create, distribute, and discover content. It also provides promoted products and services, such as promoted tweets, promoted accounts, and promoted trends, which enable its advertisers to promote their brands, products, and services.

