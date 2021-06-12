Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL) Chairman Sells $4,083,000.00 in Stock

Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL) Chairman John S. Marr, Jr. sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $408.30, for a total transaction of $4,083,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 74,453 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,399,159.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Shares of TYL opened at $430.79 on Friday. Tyler Technologies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $319.58 and a 1-year high of $479.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.55 billion, a PE ratio of 97.69 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a current ratio of 3.24, a quick ratio of 3.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The company has a fifty day moving average of $419.36.

Tyler Technologies (NYSE:TYL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The technology company reported $1.43 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by $0.48. Tyler Technologies had a net margin of 16.23% and a return on equity of 9.51%. The firm had revenue of $294.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $289.70 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.25 earnings per share. Tyler Technologies’s quarterly revenue was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Tyler Technologies, Inc. will post 3.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

TYL has been the subject of several research reports. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $480.00 price target on shares of Tyler Technologies in a research note on Tuesday. Northcoast Research upgraded shares of Tyler Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $500.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. BTIG Research reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Tyler Technologies in a research report on Tuesday. DA Davidson lifted their price objective on shares of Tyler Technologies from $370.00 to $395.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of Tyler Technologies from $505.00 to $525.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Tyler Technologies has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $448.22.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bell Bank lifted its position in Tyler Technologies by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Bell Bank now owns 4,292 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,874,000 after acquiring an additional 24 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. increased its stake in Tyler Technologies by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 759 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $331,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares during the period. Bouvel Investment Partners LLC increased its stake in Tyler Technologies by 0.7% in the first quarter. Bouvel Investment Partners LLC now owns 4,307 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,828,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares during the period. Vident Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in Tyler Technologies by 2.2% in the first quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,292 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $549,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares during the period. Finally, Keybank National Association OH increased its stake in Tyler Technologies by 4.8% in the fourth quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 629 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $275,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares during the period. 91.01% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Tyler Technologies, Inc provides integrated information management solutions and services for the public sector in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Enterprise Software, and Appraisal and Tax. It offers financial management solutions, including modular fund accounting systems for government agencies or not-for-profit entities; utility billing systems for the billing and collection of metered and non-metered services; products to automate city and county functions, such as municipal courts, parking tickets, equipment and project costing, animal and business licenses, permits and inspections, code enforcement, citizen complaint tracking, ambulance billing, fleet maintenance, and cemetery records management; and student information and transportation solutions for K-12 schools.

