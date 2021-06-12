Tyro Payments Limited (OTCMKTS:TYPMF) Short Interest Update

Tyro Payments Limited (OTCMKTS:TYPMF) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 125,100 shares, a growth of 125,000.0% from the May 13th total of 100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently ∞ days.

OTCMKTS TYPMF opened at $2.00 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $2.00. Tyro Payments has a twelve month low of $2.00 and a twelve month high of $2.00.

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Tyro Payments from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 22nd.

Tyro Payments Company Profile

Tyro Payments Limited provides payment solutions to merchants and business banking products to businesses in Australia. The company operates through Payments, Banking, and Other/Corporate segments. It offers electronic funds transfer at point of sale (EFTPOS) solutions, business loans, and banking products.

