Tyro Payments Limited (OTCMKTS:TYPMF) Short Interest Update

Tyro Payments Limited (OTCMKTS:TYPMF) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 125,100 shares, a growth of 125,000.0% from the May 13th total of 100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently ∞ days.

OTCMKTS TYPMF opened at $2.00 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $2.00. Tyro Payments has a twelve month low of $2.00 and a twelve month high of $2.00.

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Tyro Payments from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 22nd.

Tyro Payments Limited provides payment solutions to merchants and business banking products to businesses in Australia. The company operates through Payments, Banking, and Other/Corporate segments. It offers electronic funds transfer at point of sale (EFTPOS) solutions, business loans, and banking products.

