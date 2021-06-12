Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN) have been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the nine brokerages that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $82.71.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Argus raised shares of Tyson Foods from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $92.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Stephens increased their price objective on shares of Tyson Foods from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 9th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Tyson Foods from $68.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Tyson Foods from $78.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Tyson Foods from $77.00 to $79.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, May 17th.

In other Tyson Foods news, insider Shane Miller sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.00, for a total value of $385,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 12,934 shares in the company, valued at approximately $995,918. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.82% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Disciplined Investments LLC acquired a new position in Tyson Foods in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Crescent Capital Consulting LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Tyson Foods during the first quarter worth $28,000. Childress Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Tyson Foods during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Tyson Foods by 100.0% during the first quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 422 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 211 shares during the period. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its position in shares of Tyson Foods by 258.8% during the first quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 427 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 308 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.42% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Tyson Foods stock opened at $77.37 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $78.53. Tyson Foods has a 1-year low of $55.28 and a 1-year high of $81.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 1.74. The company has a market cap of $28.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.07, a PEG ratio of 3.55 and a beta of 0.84.

Tyson Foods (NYSE:TSN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The company reported $1.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.23. Tyson Foods had a net margin of 5.00% and a return on equity of 15.26%. The company had revenue of $11.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.14 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.77 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Tyson Foods will post 6.1 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be given a $0.445 dividend. This represents a $1.78 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 31st. Tyson Foods’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 31.56%.

About Tyson Foods

Tyson Foods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a food company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Beef, Pork, Chicken, and Prepared Foods. The company processes live fed cattle and live market hogs; fabricates dressed beef and pork carcasses into primal and sub-primal meat cuts, as well as case ready beef and pork, and fully-cooked meats; raises and processes chickens into fresh, frozen, and value-added chicken products; and supplies poultry breeding stock; sells specialty products , such as hides and meats.

