UBS Group AG Boosts Stock Holdings in VanEck Vectors Intermediate Municipal ETF (NYSEARCA:ITM)

UBS Group AG raised its holdings in shares of VanEck Vectors Intermediate Municipal ETF (NYSEARCA:ITM) by 23.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 807,579 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 150,782 shares during the period. UBS Group AG owned 2.30% of VanEck Vectors Intermediate Municipal ETF worth $41,388,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. M&T Bank Corp boosted its holdings in shares of VanEck Vectors Intermediate Municipal ETF by 13.9% in the 1st quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 921,633 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,234,000 after buying an additional 112,676 shares in the last quarter. Caprin Asset Management LLC ADV boosted its holdings in shares of VanEck Vectors Intermediate Municipal ETF by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Caprin Asset Management LLC ADV now owns 885,888 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,097,000 after buying an additional 9,307 shares in the last quarter. Dubuque Bank & Trust boosted its holdings in shares of VanEck Vectors Intermediate Municipal ETF by 22.9% in the 4th quarter. Dubuque Bank & Trust now owns 548,983 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,566,000 after buying an additional 102,159 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of VanEck Vectors Intermediate Municipal ETF by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 538,236 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,007,000 after buying an additional 17,143 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in shares of VanEck Vectors Intermediate Municipal ETF by 6.6% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 448,435 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,335,000 after buying an additional 27,701 shares in the last quarter.

ITM stock opened at $52.03 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $51.66. VanEck Vectors Intermediate Municipal ETF has a 52 week low of $50.73 and a 52 week high of $52.38.

Market Vectors Intermediate Municipal Index ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital AMT-Free Intermediate Continuous Municipal Index (the Index). The Index provides broad exposure to investment-grade municipal bonds with a nominal maturity of 6 to 16 years.

