UBS Group AG Increases Stake in Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI)

UBS Group AG raised its holdings in shares of Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI) (TSE:CNR) by 14.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 351,603 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 44,274 shares during the period. UBS Group AG’s holdings in Canadian National Railway were worth $40,778,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in CNI. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Canadian National Railway during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $790,551,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of Canadian National Railway by 134.6% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 9,054,282 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $994,611,000 after purchasing an additional 5,195,624 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Canadian National Railway by 179.7% in the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 1,543,087 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $179,032,000 after purchasing an additional 991,313 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its position in shares of Canadian National Railway by 1,248.1% in the fourth quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 1,000,000 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $109,843,000 after purchasing an additional 925,820 shares during the period. Finally, Mufg Securities Canada LTD. bought a new position in shares of Canadian National Railway in the fourth quarter worth approximately $41,609,000. 55.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CNI stock opened at $110.32 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $78.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.19, a PEG ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 0.81. Canadian National Railway has a 12 month low of $84.75 and a 12 month high of $119.61. The business has a 50-day moving average of $111.26. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62.

Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI) (TSE:CNR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, April 25th. The transportation company reported $1.23 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.24 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $3.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.57 billion. Canadian National Railway had a return on equity of 19.63% and a net margin of 25.64%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.22 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Canadian National Railway will post 4.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 9th will be paid a $0.4964 dividend. This represents a $1.99 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.80%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 8th. This is an increase from Canadian National Railway’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. Canadian National Railway’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 22.47%.

A number of research firms have weighed in on CNI. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on shares of Canadian National Railway from $152.00 to $150.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on shares of Canadian National Railway from $125.00 to $122.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. CIBC upgraded shares of Canadian National Railway from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $146.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. UBS Group upgraded shares of Canadian National Railway from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 28th. Finally, Desjardins dropped their target price on shares of Canadian National Railway from C$147.00 to C$145.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $128.88.

About Canadian National Railway

Canadian National Railway Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail and related transportation business. Its portfolio of goods includes petroleum and chemicals, grain and fertilizers, coal, metals and minerals, forest products, intermodal, and automotive products serving exporters, importers, retailers, farmers, and manufacturers.

