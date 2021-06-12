UBS Group AG Purchases 5,054 Shares of IDEX Co. (NYSE:IEX)

UBS Group AG grew its position in IDEX Co. (NYSE:IEX) by 2.4% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 218,224 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,054 shares during the period. UBS Group AG’s holdings in IDEX were worth $45,679,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of IEX. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. bought a new position in shares of IDEX in the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. CWM LLC boosted its position in shares of IDEX by 112.7% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 134 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares during the period. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. bought a new position in shares of IDEX in the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of IDEX in the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of IDEX during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.93% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities upped their target price on shares of IDEX from $225.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of IDEX from $230.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. DA Davidson upped their target price on shares of IDEX from $190.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of IDEX from $240.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of IDEX from $232.00 to $247.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $223.44.

In related news, SVP Denise R. Cade sold 2,165 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $228.00, for a total value of $493,620.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 9,824 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,239,872. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, SVP Denise R. Cade sold 10,835 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $228.00, for a total transaction of $2,470,380.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 10,893 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,483,604. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of IEX opened at $220.25 on Friday. IDEX Co. has a twelve month low of $145.85 and a twelve month high of $235.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.19, a P/E/G ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a current ratio of 4.37, a quick ratio of 3.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $221.86.

IDEX (NYSE:IEX) last announced its earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The industrial products company reported $1.51 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.10. IDEX had a net margin of 16.13% and a return on equity of 16.70%. The business had revenue of $652.04 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $634.96 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.33 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that IDEX Co. will post 6.16 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 24th were paid a $0.54 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 21st. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.98%. This is an increase from IDEX’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. IDEX’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.62%.

IDEX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an applied solutions company worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Fluid & Metering Technologies (FMT), Health & Science Technologies (HST), and Fire & Safety/Diversified Products (FSDP). The FMT segment designs, produces, and distributes positive displacement pumps, small volume provers, flow meters, injectors, and other fluid-handling pump modules and systems, as well as offers flow monitoring and other services for the food, chemical, general industrial, water and wastewater, agricultural, and energy industries.

