UBS Group AG Trims Position in iShares Global Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:IXN)

UBS Group AG cut its holdings in shares of iShares Global Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:IXN) by 1.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 139,646 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,249 shares during the quarter. UBS Group AG owned 0.83% of iShares Global Tech ETF worth $42,972,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in iShares Global Tech ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Private Ocean LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Global Tech ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Global Tech ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Lakeview Capital Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Global Tech ETF by 269.0% during the 4th quarter. Lakeview Capital Partners LLC now owns 107 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bogart Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Global Tech ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $38,000.

NYSEARCA:IXN opened at $326.43 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $320.79. iShares Global Tech ETF has a 1-year low of $219.37 and a 1-year high of $331.50.

iShares Global Tech ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P Global Technology Sector Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Global 1200 Information Technology Sector Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of companies that Standard & Poor’s Financial Services LLC, a subsidiary of The McGraw-Hill Companies (S&P) deems to be part of the information technology sector of the economy.

