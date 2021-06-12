UBS Group Raises ATCO (TSE:ACO.X) Price Target to C$44.00

ATCO (TSE:ACO.X) had its price target lifted by UBS Group from C$41.00 to C$44.00 in a research note published on Friday morning, Price Targets.com reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on ATCO from C$45.00 to C$46.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Credit Suisse Group cut shares of ATCO to a neutral rating and set a C$45.00 target price for the company. in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. CSFB lowered shares of ATCO from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and boosted their price target for the company from C$45.00 to C$46.50 in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. National Bank Financial reaffirmed a sector perform rating and issued a C$44.00 price objective (up previously from C$43.00) on shares of ATCO in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Finally, CIBC lifted their price objective on shares of ATCO from C$47.00 to C$48.00 in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of C$46.31.

Shares of TSE ACO.X opened at C$45.78 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$43.13. The firm has a market cap of C$5.24 billion and a PE ratio of 21.19. The company has a quick ratio of 1.66, a current ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 122.07. ATCO has a 52-week low of C$35.68 and a 52-week high of C$45.95.

In other news, insider Sentgraf Enterprises Ltd. acquired 5,000 shares of ATCO stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 13th. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$43.75 per share, with a total value of C$218,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 26,203,536 shares in the company, valued at C$1,146,404,700. Also, Director D Jason Sharpe sold 2,277 shares of ATCO stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$43.75, for a total value of C$99,618.75. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 2,672 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$116,900.

ATCO Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides housing, logistics and transportation, agriculture, water, real estate, and energy and energy infrastructure solutions in Canada, Australia, and internationally. The company offers workforce and residential housing; modular facilities; construction and site support; workforce lodging; facility operations and maintenance; defense operations; and disaster and emergency management services.

