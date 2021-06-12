United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) Shares Sold by SNS Financial Group LLC

SNS Financial Group LLC reduced its stake in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) by 86.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,491 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 60,599 shares during the period. SNS Financial Group LLC’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $1,613,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Hendershot Investments Inc. raised its stake in shares of United Parcel Service by 5.4% in the first quarter. Hendershot Investments Inc. now owns 49,961 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $8,493,000 after acquiring an additional 2,539 shares in the last quarter. Wade G W & Inc. raised its stake in shares of United Parcel Service by 2.8% in the first quarter. Wade G W & Inc. now owns 110,913 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $18,854,000 after acquiring an additional 2,969 shares in the last quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co increased its holdings in United Parcel Service by 10.1% in the first quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 11,963 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,033,000 after buying an additional 1,099 shares during the last quarter. MD Financial Management Inc. increased its holdings in United Parcel Service by 964.4% in the first quarter. MD Financial Management Inc. now owns 6,642 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,129,000 after buying an additional 6,018 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in United Parcel Service by 238.7% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 172,386 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $29,304,000 after buying an additional 121,487 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.06% of the company’s stock.

Get United Parcel Service alerts:

NYSE:UPS remained flat at $$203.20 during mid-day trading on Friday. 2,699,160 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,669,409. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $176.89 billion, a PE ratio of 33.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 1.06. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a 1 year low of $99.59 and a 1 year high of $219.59. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $200.10.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The transportation company reported $2.77 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.72 by $1.05. The firm had revenue of $22.91 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.62 billion. United Parcel Service had a net margin of 5.87% and a return on equity of 193.06%. The firm’s revenue was up 27.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.15 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 10.31 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 9th. Investors of record on Monday, May 24th were given a $1.02 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 21st. This represents a $4.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.01%. United Parcel Service’s payout ratio is currently 49.57%.

Several research firms recently commented on UPS. Wolfe Research raised United Parcel Service from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on United Parcel Service from $186.00 to $210.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. UBS Group raised their price objective on United Parcel Service from $205.00 to $244.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Barclays raised their price objective on United Parcel Service from $205.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Argus raised their price objective on United Parcel Service from $185.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $205.63.

United Parcel Service Profile

United Parcel Service, Inc provides letter and package delivery, transportation, logistics, and financial services. It operates through three segments: U.S. Domestic Package, International Package, and Supply Chain & Freight. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

Further Reading: Beige Book

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UPS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS).

Receive News & Ratings for United Parcel Service Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Parcel Service and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.