United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) Stock Holdings Raised by Biechele Royce Advisors

Biechele Royce Advisors increased its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) by 0.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 50,219 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 301 shares during the period. United Parcel Service comprises 4.3% of Biechele Royce Advisors’ portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest position. Biechele Royce Advisors’ holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $8,537,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in United Parcel Service in the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Oder Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of United Parcel Service during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Inspire Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of United Parcel Service in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. grew its stake in United Parcel Service by 76.2% in the first quarter. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. now owns 185 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Finally, West Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in United Parcel Service in the fourth quarter worth approximately $34,000. Institutional investors own 56.06% of the company’s stock.

United Parcel Service stock remained flat at $$203.20 during mid-day trading on Friday. 2,699,160 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,669,409. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $200.10. The company has a market capitalization of $176.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.92, a P/E/G ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 1.06. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a twelve month low of $99.59 and a twelve month high of $219.59. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.06.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The transportation company reported $2.77 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.72 by $1.05. The firm had revenue of $22.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.62 billion. United Parcel Service had a net margin of 5.87% and a return on equity of 193.06%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 27.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.15 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 10.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 9th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 24th were issued a $1.02 dividend. This represents a $4.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.01%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 21st. United Parcel Service’s dividend payout ratio is presently 49.57%.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on UPS shares. Barclays upped their target price on United Parcel Service from $205.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of United Parcel Service from $220.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 1st. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of United Parcel Service from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and raised their target price for the company from $150.00 to $195.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Berenberg Bank set a $150.00 price target on shares of United Parcel Service and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, May 28th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of United Parcel Service from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $224.00 to $243.00 in a report on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $205.63.

United Parcel Service, Inc provides letter and package delivery, transportation, logistics, and financial services. It operates through three segments: U.S. Domestic Package, International Package, and Supply Chain & Freight. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

