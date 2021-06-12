United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS) Price Target Increased to $215.00 by Analysts at Stephens

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS) had its price target upped by Stephens from $207.00 to $215.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Analyst Price Targets reports. The firm presently has an “equal weight” rating on the transportation company’s stock. Stephens’ price target would suggest a potential upside of 5.81% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on UPS. Argus boosted their target price on shares of United Parcel Service from $185.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. TheStreet upgraded shares of United Parcel Service from a “c” rating to an “a” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of United Parcel Service from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of United Parcel Service from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $150.00 to $195.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Oppenheimer upped their price objective on shares of United Parcel Service from $210.00 to $222.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $205.63.

United Parcel Service stock opened at $203.20 on Thursday. United Parcel Service has a twelve month low of $99.59 and a twelve month high of $219.59. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $200.10. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $176.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.92, a P/E/G ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 1.06.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The transportation company reported $2.77 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.72 by $1.05. United Parcel Service had a return on equity of 193.06% and a net margin of 5.87%. The business had revenue of $22.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.62 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.15 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 27.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that United Parcel Service will post 10.31 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in United Parcel Service by 2.7% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 54,027,742 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $9,184,177,000 after purchasing an additional 1,426,922 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its holdings in United Parcel Service by 12.9% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 19,738,328 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $3,323,935,000 after purchasing an additional 2,260,739 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in United Parcel Service by 4.6% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 16,094,970 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,735,983,000 after purchasing an additional 714,173 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in United Parcel Service by 3.3% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 10,532,928 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,785,114,000 after purchasing an additional 335,722 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in United Parcel Service by 0.9% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 8,997,213 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,529,436,000 after purchasing an additional 83,101 shares in the last quarter. 56.06% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

United Parcel Service, Inc provides letter and package delivery, transportation, logistics, and financial services. It operates through three segments: U.S. Domestic Package, International Package, and Supply Chain & Freight. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

