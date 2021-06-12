Universal Insurance (NYSE:UVE) Upgraded to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Universal Insurance (NYSE:UVE) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $16.00 price objective on the insurance provider’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Universal Insurance Holdings, Inc., through its wholly-owned subsidiary, Universal Property & Casualty Insurance Company (UPCIC), is currently engaged in insurance underwriting, distribution and claims. UPCIC generates revenue from the collection and investment of premiums. The Company’s agency operations which include Universal Florida Insurance Agency and U.S. Insurance Solutions, Inc. generate income from policy fees, commissions, premium financing referral fees and the marketing of ancillary services. “

UVE opened at $14.11 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $14.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $440.46 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.86 and a beta of 1.08. Universal Insurance has a twelve month low of $10.84 and a twelve month high of $20.85. The company has a current ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

Universal Insurance (NYSE:UVE) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The insurance provider reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.15. Universal Insurance had a negative return on equity of 5.94% and a net margin of 2.31%. The firm had revenue of $262.76 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $269.49 million. Research analysts forecast that Universal Insurance will post 2.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 14th were paid a $0.16 dividend. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.54%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 13th. Universal Insurance’s payout ratio is currently -71.11%.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in Universal Insurance in the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. McIlrath & Eck LLC bought a new stake in shares of Universal Insurance in the first quarter valued at about $29,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new position in shares of Universal Insurance during the fourth quarter worth about $52,000. Schroder Investment Management Group bought a new position in shares of Universal Insurance during the fourth quarter worth about $81,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE acquired a new stake in Universal Insurance in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $95,000. 65.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Universal Insurance Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated insurance holding company in the United States. The company develops, markets, and underwrites insurance products for personal residential insurance, such as homeowners, renters/tenants, condo unit owners, and dwelling/fire; allied lines, coverage for other structures, and personal property; and commercial residential multi-peril, as well as liability and personal articles coverages.

