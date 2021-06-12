Universal Security Instruments (NYSEAMERICAN:UUU) Stock Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $0.00

Universal Security Instruments, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:UUU) shares crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $7.51. Universal Security Instruments shares last traded at $7.49, with a volume of 53,595 shares.

The company has a market capitalization of $17.30 million, a PE ratio of -6.24 and a beta of 1.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 5.86 and a quick ratio of 3.41. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.16.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP acquired a new position in Universal Security Instruments during the 1st quarter worth $144,000. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Universal Security Instruments during the 1st quarter worth about $148,000. Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Universal Security Instruments during the 1st quarter worth about $160,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Universal Security Instruments during the 1st quarter worth about $239,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in shares of Universal Security Instruments by 7.7% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 67,123 shares of the company’s stock worth $336,000 after acquiring an additional 4,826 shares in the last quarter. 17.18% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Universal Security Instruments, Inc, together with its subsidiary, designs, markets, and distributes safety and security products for use in homes and businesses in the United States and internationally. It offers a line of safety alarms, including units powered by replaceable batteries, sealed batteries, and battery backup alarms; and smoke alarms, which include hearing impaired and heat alarms, as well as carbon monoxide alarms, door chimes, ventilation products, ground fault circuit interrupters, and other electrical devices.

