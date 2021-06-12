Universal Stainless & Alloy Products (NASDAQ:USAP) Cut to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Universal Stainless & Alloy Products (NASDAQ:USAP) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “UNIVERSAL STAINLESS & ALLOY is a mini-mill that manufactures and markets semi-finished specialty steels, including stainless steel, tool steels and other alloy steels. It also provides conversion services on materials supplied by customers that lack certain of the Company’s production facilities or that are subject to their own capacity constraints. “

Shares of NASDAQ USAP opened at $11.67 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 5.60 and a quick ratio of 1.13. The company has a market capitalization of $103.80 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.65 and a beta of 1.58. Universal Stainless & Alloy Products has a 12-month low of $5.12 and a 12-month high of $12.47.

Universal Stainless & Alloy Products (NASDAQ:USAP) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The basic materials company reported ($0.22) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.64) by $0.42. The company had revenue of $37.04 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $33.89 million. Universal Stainless & Alloy Products had a negative net margin of 14.00% and a negative return on equity of 6.72%. Analysts predict that Universal Stainless & Alloy Products will post -1.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Minerva Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Universal Stainless & Alloy Products by 4.5% during the first quarter. Minerva Advisors LLC now owns 483,029 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $4,913,000 after acquiring an additional 20,663 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its position in shares of Universal Stainless & Alloy Products by 5.3% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 478,639 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $4,868,000 after acquiring an additional 24,280 shares during the last quarter. Foundry Partners LLC lifted its position in Universal Stainless & Alloy Products by 28.5% during the first quarter. Foundry Partners LLC now owns 193,855 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,972,000 after purchasing an additional 43,025 shares during the last quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Universal Stainless & Alloy Products by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC now owns 189,602 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,418,000 after purchasing an additional 2,329 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Universal Stainless & Alloy Products by 3.7% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 152,768 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,553,000 after purchasing an additional 5,495 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.76% of the company’s stock.

About Universal Stainless & Alloy Products

Universal Stainless & Alloy Products, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets semi-finished and finished specialty steel products in the United States and internationally. Its products include stainless steel, nickel alloys, tool steel, and various other alloyed steels. The company offers semi-finished and finished long products in the form of ingots, blooms, billets, and bars; flat rolled products, such as slabs and plates; and customized shapes primarily for original equipment manufacturers (OEMs), which are cold rolled from purchased coiled strip, flat bar, or extruded bar.

