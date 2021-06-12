Uquid Coin (UQC) Price Hits $21.37 on Exchanges

Uquid Coin (CURRENCY:UQC) traded down 1.4% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on June 12th. In the last week, Uquid Coin has traded 8.2% lower against the US dollar. Uquid Coin has a market capitalization of $213.74 million and $10.50 million worth of Uquid Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Uquid Coin coin can now be bought for approximately $21.37 or 0.00059471 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002784 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21.92 or 0.00061002 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.36 or 0.00003786 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $7.71 or 0.00021454 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002786 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $283.94 or 0.00790046 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2,985.67 or 0.08307521 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $30.91 or 0.00086017 BTC.

Uquid Coin Coin Profile

Uquid Coin (UQC) is a coin. Its launch date was September 8th, 2017. Uquid Coin’s total supply is 40,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 10,000,000 coins. Uquid Coin’s official message board is medium.com/@uquidcoin . Uquid Coin’s official Twitter account is @UquidC and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Uquid Coin is https://reddit.com/r/uquidcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Uquid Coin is uquidcoin.com

According to CryptoCompare, “UQUD is an implemented system that ease the use of cryptocurrencies. UQUD system provide debit cards for USD, GRP, and EUR and also several cryptocurrencies ATM's around the world. In 2016, it was distinguished as “the top debit card of the year”. The UQUD team will now leverage the Ethereum blockchain to empower their services and provide new features to improve the user experience. The new features will be, visa credit cards, a wallet, an exchange, a Social Fund Management Campaign where traders will be able to create an portfolio and share it with other users, and a marketplace. UquidCoin (UQC) is an ERC-20 token that will work as a medium of exchange within the platform. “

Uquid Coin Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Uquid Coin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Uquid Coin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Uquid Coin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

