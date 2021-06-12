USS Investment Management Ltd Boosts Stake in Teladoc Health, Inc. (NYSE:TDOC)

USS Investment Management Ltd raised its stake in Teladoc Health, Inc. (NYSE:TDOC) by 1.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 25,102 shares of the health services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 325 shares during the quarter. USS Investment Management Ltd’s holdings in Teladoc Health were worth $4,563,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. General Catalyst Group Management LLC acquired a new position in Teladoc Health during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,610,161,000. Aequim Alternative Investments LP grew its position in shares of Teladoc Health by 33,044.2% during the fourth quarter. Aequim Alternative Investments LP now owns 3,447,000 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $1,071,000 after acquiring an additional 3,436,600 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of Teladoc Health by 148.9% during the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 3,221,549 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $644,181,000 after acquiring an additional 1,927,001 shares during the last quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its holdings in Teladoc Health by 173.4% during the fourth quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 2,824,067 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $564,700,000 after purchasing an additional 1,791,008 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baillie Gifford & Co. raised its holdings in Teladoc Health by 16.0% during the fourth quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 7,238,667 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $1,447,444,000 after purchasing an additional 996,628 shares in the last quarter. 77.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE TDOC traded up $0.53 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $154.82. 1,671,109 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,487,376. Teladoc Health, Inc. has a 52 week low of $129.74 and a 52 week high of $308.00. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $161.84. The stock has a market cap of $23.92 billion, a PE ratio of -30.06 and a beta of 0.21. The company has a quick ratio of 3.74, a current ratio of 3.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09.

Teladoc Health (NYSE:TDOC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The health services provider reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.57) by $0.70. The business had revenue of $453.68 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $452.12 million. Teladoc Health had a negative net margin of 47.93% and a negative return on equity of 0.60%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 150.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.40) earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Teladoc Health, Inc. will post -3.01 EPS for the current year.

In other Teladoc Health news, SVP Daniel Trencher sold 2,000 shares of Teladoc Health stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.07, for a total value of $300,140.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 25,486 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,824,684.02. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Glen Tullman sold 329,863 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.71, for a total transaction of $61,258,857.73. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 605,656 shares in the company, valued at approximately $112,476,375.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 410,172 shares of company stock valued at $75,161,045. 6.47% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several research firms have recently commented on TDOC. Craig Hallum lowered their price target on shares of Teladoc Health from $220.00 to $202.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on Teladoc Health from $270.00 to $234.00 in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Canaccord Genuity cut their target price on Teladoc Health from $330.00 to $295.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Needham & Company LLC began coverage on Teladoc Health in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $235.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on Teladoc Health from $300.00 to $264.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $239.77.

Teladoc Health, Inc provides virtual healthcare services on a business-to-business basis in the United States and internationally. It covers various clinical conditions, including non-critical, episodic care, chronic, and complicated cases like cancer and congestive heart failure, as well as offers telehealth solutions, chronic condition management, expert medical services, behavioral health solutions, guidance and support, and platform and program services.

