USS Investment Management Ltd Has $3.19 Million Holdings in SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEDG)

USS Investment Management Ltd raised its stake in shares of SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEDG) by 2.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 11,085 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 238 shares during the period. USS Investment Management Ltd’s holdings in SolarEdge Technologies were worth $3,187,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of SEDG. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of SolarEdge Technologies by 9.0% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,536,046 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,878,721,000 after acquiring an additional 538,017 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of SolarEdge Technologies by 6.1% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,974,417 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $949,196,000 after buying an additional 170,784 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of SolarEdge Technologies by 21.7% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,997,185 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $574,070,000 after buying an additional 355,976 shares during the period. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. grew its stake in SolarEdge Technologies by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. now owns 569,194 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $163,609,000 after buying an additional 2,274 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its holdings in SolarEdge Technologies by 143.3% in the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 508,076 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $162,137,000 after acquiring an additional 299,217 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 74.49% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SEDG traded up $3.48 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $243.17. The stock had a trading volume of 414,255 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,059,272. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.64 billion, a PE ratio of 100.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.32 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 3.99 and a quick ratio of 3.13. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $248.44. SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $127.19 and a 52 week high of $377.00.

SolarEdge Technologies (NASDAQ:SEDG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 3rd. The semiconductor company reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.31. SolarEdge Technologies had a net margin of 8.94% and a return on equity of 12.59%. The firm had revenue of $405.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $395.73 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.95 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. will post 3.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, VP Rachel Prishkolnik sold 3,742 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $275.08, for a total value of $1,029,349.36. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 28,477 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,833,453.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Meir Adest sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $288.59, for a total transaction of $2,885,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 310,211 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $89,523,792.49. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 41,742 shares of company stock valued at $11,106,899 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on SEDG shares. Roth Capital lowered their price target on SolarEdge Technologies from $380.00 to $310.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on SolarEdge Technologies from $386.00 to $337.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on SolarEdge Technologies from $323.00 to $312.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Tudor Pickering assumed coverage on shares of SolarEdge Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $327.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Cowen reduced their price target on shares of SolarEdge Technologies from $347.00 to $333.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $305.95.

SolarEdge Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and sells direct current (DC) optimized inverter systems for solar photovoltaic (PV) installations worldwide. It offers inverters, power optimizers, communication devices, and smart energy management solutions used in residential, commercial, and small utility-scale solar installations; and a cloud-based monitoring platform that collects and processes information from the power optimizers and inverters, as well as monitors and manages the solar PV system.

