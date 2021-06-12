USS Investment Management Ltd Increases Stock Holdings in Exact Sciences Co. (NASDAQ:EXAS)

USS Investment Management Ltd increased its holdings in Exact Sciences Co. (NASDAQ:EXAS) by 161.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 41,023 shares of the medical research company’s stock after buying an additional 25,311 shares during the quarter. USS Investment Management Ltd’s holdings in Exact Sciences were worth $5,406,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Adirondack Trust Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Exact Sciences in the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Bessemer Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Exact Sciences during the fourth quarter worth $37,000. JNBA Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Exact Sciences during the 1st quarter valued at $40,000. First PREMIER Bank purchased a new position in Exact Sciences in the 1st quarter worth $42,000. Finally, Montag A & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in Exact Sciences during the 4th quarter worth about $43,000. 88.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Exact Sciences alerts:

A number of research firms have weighed in on EXAS. Cowen raised their target price on shares of Exact Sciences from $154.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on Exact Sciences from $169.00 to $163.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 18th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Exact Sciences from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 24th. SVB Leerink lowered their price target on shares of Exact Sciences from $180.00 to $170.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Exact Sciences in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $160.00 price target on the stock.

Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Exact Sciences presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $151.22.

Shares of EXAS traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $121.89. 1,598,860 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,681,692. The company has a market capitalization of $20.91 billion, a PE ratio of -24.33 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 2.68 and a current ratio of 2.82. Exact Sciences Co. has a 12 month low of $70.75 and a 12 month high of $159.54. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $116.97.

Exact Sciences (NASDAQ:EXAS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The medical research company reported ($0.18) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.04) by $0.86. Exact Sciences had a negative return on equity of 6.55% and a negative net margin of 50.08%. The company had revenue of $402.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $394.66 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.71) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 15.6% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Exact Sciences Co. will post -2.65 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Kevin T. Conroy sold 19,240 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.09, for a total transaction of $2,522,171.60. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 776,736 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $101,822,322.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Sarah Condella sold 5,450 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total transaction of $654,000.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 74,380 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,925,600. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Exact Sciences Profile

Exact Sciences Corporation provides cancer screening and diagnostic test products in the United States and internationally. The company offers Cologuard, a non-invasive stool-based DNA screening test to detect DNA and hemoglobin biomarkers associated with colorectal cancer and pre-cancer. It also provides Oncotype DX, a gene expression tests for breast, prostate, and colon cancers; Oncotype MAP, a tissue test delivering tumor profiling to aid therapy selection for patients with advanced, metastatic, refractory, or recurrent cancer; Oncotype DX AR-V7 Nucleus Detect Test, a liquid-based test for advanced stage prostate cancer; and Covid-19 testing services.

Recommended Story: What is the Current Ratio?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EXAS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Exact Sciences Co. (NASDAQ:EXAS).

Receive News & Ratings for Exact Sciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Exact Sciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.