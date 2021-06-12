USS Investment Management Ltd Invests $31.84 Million in JOYY Inc. (NASDAQ:YY)

USS Investment Management Ltd bought a new stake in JOYY Inc. (NASDAQ:YY) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 340,000 shares of the information services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $31,838,000. USS Investment Management Ltd owned about 0.43% of JOYY at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in JOYY by 39.7% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,875,430 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $389,937,000 after purchasing an additional 1,385,187 shares during the last quarter. H&H International Investment LLC acquired a new stake in JOYY in the fourth quarter valued at $88,938,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lifted its holdings in JOYY by 118.5% in the fourth quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 1,603,338 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $128,235,000 after acquiring an additional 869,528 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in JOYY during the 4th quarter worth about $54,506,000. Finally, Credit Suisse AG increased its position in JOYY by 71.4% during the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 1,066,785 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $85,322,000 after purchasing an additional 444,517 shares in the last quarter. 60.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of JOYY stock traded down $0.80 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $72.90. 585,533 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,375,308. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $88.51. JOYY Inc. has a 52 week low of $70.30 and a 52 week high of $148.88. The company has a market capitalization of $5.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.41 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 4.13 and a current ratio of 4.13.

JOYY (NASDAQ:YY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 24th. The information services provider reported ($1.86) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.09 by ($2.95). The firm had revenue of $579.85 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.01 billion. JOYY had a net margin of 41.29% and a return on equity of 3.86%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that JOYY Inc. will post 0.17 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.51 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 17th. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.80%. JOYY’s payout ratio is currently -93.12%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded JOYY from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $128.80.

About JOYY

JOYY Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates a social media platform in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company operates live streaming platforms, including YY Live, an interactive and comprehensive live streaming social media platform offering music and dance shows, talk shows, outdoor activities, and sports and anime; Bigo Live, which enables users to live stream their specific moments and talk live with each other; and Huya, a game live streaming platform.

