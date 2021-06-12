USS Investment Management Ltd Invests $58.85 Million in Baidu, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIDU)

USS Investment Management Ltd bought a new position in shares of Baidu, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIDU) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 270,500 shares of the information services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $58,845,000.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC purchased a new stake in Baidu during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Grandview Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Baidu during the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Baidu during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. TD Ameritrade Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Baidu during the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, RMR Wealth Builders purchased a new stake in Baidu during the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. 51.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Baidu alerts:

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. Oppenheimer reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Baidu in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Daiwa Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of Baidu in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $335.00 price objective for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on shares of Baidu from $383.00 to $385.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. HSBC decreased their price objective on shares of Baidu from $374.00 to $295.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. Finally, China Renaissance Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $300.00 price objective (down from $325.00) on shares of Baidu in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $296.47.

NASDAQ BIDU traded down $2.52 on Friday, hitting $187.69. The company had a trading volume of 3,286,291 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,849,445. The stock has a market capitalization of $62.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.98, a PEG ratio of 6.68 and a beta of 1.02. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $201.45. The company has a quick ratio of 2.86, a current ratio of 2.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. Baidu, Inc. has a 12-month low of $113.06 and a 12-month high of $354.82.

Baidu Company Profile

Baidu, Inc provides internet search services primarily in China. Its Baidu Core segment offers products for users, including Baidu App to access search, feed, and other services using mobile devices; Baidu Search to access its search and other services; Baidu Feed that provides users with personalized timeline based on their demographics and interests; Haokan short video app; and Quanmin flash video app for users to create and share short videos.

See Also: How does a 12b-1 fee affect fund performance?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BIDU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Baidu, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIDU).

Receive News & Ratings for Baidu Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Baidu and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.