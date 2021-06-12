USS Investment Management Ltd Lowers Stock Position in DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD)

USS Investment Management Ltd lessened its holdings in DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD) by 19.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 154,523 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 36,637 shares during the period. USS Investment Management Ltd’s holdings in DuPont de Nemours were worth $11,942,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of DD. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in DuPont de Nemours during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $226,000. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in DuPont de Nemours by 3.7% during the first quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 8,245 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $637,000 after buying an additional 296 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in DuPont de Nemours by 30.7% during the first quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 7,837 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $605,000 after buying an additional 1,839 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in DuPont de Nemours by 141.8% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 903,546 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $69,826,000 after buying an additional 529,915 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in DuPont de Nemours by 12.1% during the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 1,940,243 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $150,007,000 after buying an additional 209,346 shares in the last quarter. 70.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get DuPont de Nemours alerts:

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. KeyCorp raised their price target on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $87.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Argus raised their price objective on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $81.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $88.00 to $92.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of DuPont de Nemours from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $102.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Finally, Bank of America cut shares of DuPont de Nemours from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $82.71.

DD traded down $0.28 during trading on Friday, hitting $82.53. The stock had a trading volume of 3,202,943 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,212,284. The company has a quick ratio of 1.77, a current ratio of 2.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The company has a market capitalization of $43.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.43, a P/E/G ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 1.53. The business has a 50-day moving average of $80.60. DuPont de Nemours, Inc. has a twelve month low of $49.01 and a twelve month high of $87.27.

DuPont de Nemours (NYSE:DD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The basic materials company reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.15. DuPont de Nemours had a net margin of 15.97% and a return on equity of 6.76%. The business had revenue of $3.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.82 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.84 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 23.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that DuPont de Nemours, Inc. will post 3.76 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 27th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.45%. DuPont de Nemours’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.71%.

DuPont de Nemours declared that its board has initiated a share buyback plan on Monday, March 8th that permits the company to repurchase $1.50 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the basic materials company to purchase up to 2.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

In related news, SVP Raj Ratnakar sold 11,408 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.80, for a total value of $944,582.40. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 11,896 shares in the company, valued at approximately $984,988.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Jon D. Kemp sold 3,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.38, for a total transaction of $295,330.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.24% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About DuPont de Nemours

DuPont de Nemours, Inc provides technology-based materials, ingredients, and solutions in the United States, Canada, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company's Electronics & Imaging segment supplies materials to manufacture photovoltaics and solar cells; materials and printing systems to the advanced printing industry; and materials and solutions for the fabrication of semiconductors and integrated circuits addressing front-end and back-end of the manufacturing process.

Featured Story: Leveraged Buyout (LBO) Explained

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD).

Receive News & Ratings for DuPont de Nemours Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DuPont de Nemours and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.