USS Investment Management Ltd Makes New Investment in Roku, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROKU)

USS Investment Management Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Roku, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROKU) in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund purchased 23,591 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,691,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in ROKU. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Roku during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC bought a new position in shares of Roku in the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. Winch Advisory Services LLC raised its position in shares of Roku by 35.5% in the 4th quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 84 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 22 shares in the last quarter. ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in Roku in the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Truvestments Capital LLC bought a new stake in Roku during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. 60.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Roku alerts:

NASDAQ:ROKU traded down $0.83 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $346.98. 2,361,128 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,248,324. The company’s 50 day moving average is $342.69. Roku, Inc. has a twelve month low of $103.94 and a twelve month high of $486.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 4.38 and a quick ratio of 4.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $45.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 450.63 and a beta of 1.77.

Roku (NASDAQ:ROKU) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.67. Roku had a return on equity of 7.56% and a net margin of 5.58%. The firm had revenue of $574.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $490.95 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.45) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 79.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Roku, Inc. will post 0.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Anthony J. Wood sold 45,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $333.64, for a total value of $15,013,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 45,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,013,800. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Stephen H. Kay sold 2,637 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $336.41, for a total transaction of $887,113.17. In the last three months, insiders sold 196,816 shares of company stock worth $67,240,348. 19.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on ROKU shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Roku from $475.00 to $525.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 19th. Truist upgraded shares of Roku from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their price target for the company from $480.00 to $367.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of Roku from $400.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Roku from $460.00 to $450.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 14th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Roku from $414.00 to $519.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $425.62.

Roku Profile

Roku, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a TV streaming platform. The company operates in two segments, Platform and Player. The company operates in two segment, Platform and Player. Its platform allows users to discover and access various movies and TV episodes, as well as live sports, music, news, and others.

Featured Article: Float

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ROKU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Roku, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROKU).

Receive News & Ratings for Roku Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Roku and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.