USS Investment Management Ltd Purchases New Position in Sunrun Inc. (NASDAQ:RUN)

USS Investment Management Ltd bought a new stake in Sunrun Inc. (NASDAQ:RUN) in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm bought 25,654 shares of the energy company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,551,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of RUN. FMR LLC lifted its position in Sunrun by 232.6% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 29,629,547 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $2,055,698,000 after acquiring an additional 20,720,304 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Sunrun by 11.1% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 26,255,948 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $1,587,959,000 after buying an additional 2,623,954 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Sunrun by 1,015.2% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,813,841 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $333,985,000 after buying an additional 4,382,193 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in Sunrun by 24.6% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,356,346 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $163,483,000 after acquiring an additional 464,712 shares during the period. Finally, BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. raised its position in Sunrun by 305.1% in the first quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. now owns 2,158,122 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $130,523,000 after acquiring an additional 1,625,337 shares in the last quarter. 92.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Sunrun alerts:

In other news, CFO Thomas Arthur Vonreichbauer sold 23,415 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.30, for a total value of $1,037,284.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, COO Christopher Dawson sold 9,240 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.62, for a total transaction of $578,608.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 223,028 shares in the company, valued at $13,966,013.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 334,026 shares of company stock valued at $17,565,605. 8.55% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on RUN shares. Piper Sandler raised Sunrun from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $77.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Truist lowered their price objective on shares of Sunrun from $95.00 to $81.00 in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on Sunrun in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $81.00 price target for the company. Evercore ISI began coverage on Sunrun in a report on Monday, April 19th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $87.00 target price for the company. Finally, UBS Group raised shares of Sunrun from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $55.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Sunrun has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $79.23.

NASDAQ RUN traded down $0.08 during trading on Friday, reaching $44.96. 4,338,890 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,084,555. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. Sunrun Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $17.30 and a fifty-two week high of $100.93. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $47.00. The company has a market capitalization of $9.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -54.17 and a beta of 2.05.

Sunrun (NASDAQ:RUN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The energy company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.08). Sunrun had a negative return on equity of 0.21% and a negative net margin of 16.17%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Sunrun Inc. will post -0.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Sunrun

Sunrun Inc engages in the design, development, installation, sale, ownership, and maintenance of residential solar energy systems in the United States. It also sells solar energy systems and products, such as panels and racking; and solar leads generated to customers. In addition, the company offers battery storage along with solar energy systems.

Featured Story: Investing in Blue-Chip Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RUN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sunrun Inc. (NASDAQ:RUN).

Receive News & Ratings for Sunrun Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sunrun and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.