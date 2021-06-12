USS Investment Management Ltd Sells 23,544 Shares of Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG)

USS Investment Management Ltd lowered its position in shares of Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG) by 53.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 20,851 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 23,544 shares during the quarter. USS Investment Management Ltd owned 0.05% of Booking worth $48,608,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of BKNG. Connecticut Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Booking in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $247,000. Tower Bridge Advisors grew its stake in Booking by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. Tower Bridge Advisors now owns 330 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $769,000 after buying an additional 10 shares in the last quarter. Maytus Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Booking during the 1st quarter valued at $3,728,000. Argent Trust Co grew its position in shares of Booking by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Argent Trust Co now owns 1,879 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,379,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cypress Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Booking by 626.8% during the 1st quarter. Cypress Capital Management LLC now owns 2,740 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $6,384,000 after purchasing an additional 2,363 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.29% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on BKNG shares. Gordon Haskett started coverage on shares of Booking in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. They set a “hold” rating and a $2,574.00 price objective for the company. BTIG Research reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Booking in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Wedbush boosted their price target on shares of Booking from $2,200.00 to $2,500.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of Booking from $2,600.00 to $2,665.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Booking from $2,450.00 to $2,550.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $2,416.38.

NASDAQ BKNG traded down $20.08 during trading on Friday, reaching $2,304.37. 291,782 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 388,360. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.28, a quick ratio of 2.18 and a current ratio of 2.18. The stock has a market cap of $94.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 134.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.11 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $2,354.68. Booking Holdings Inc. has a 12-month low of $1,532.83 and a 12-month high of $2,516.00.

Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The business services provider reported ($5.26) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($7.26) by $2.00. Booking had a net margin of 12.44% and a negative return on equity of 3.81%. The firm had revenue of $1.14 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.12 billion. As a group, analysts predict that Booking Holdings Inc. will post 33.92 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Booking news, Director Jeffery H. Boyd sold 873 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,228.65, for a total transaction of $1,945,611.45. Following the sale, the director now owns 40,982 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $91,334,534.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.27% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Booking Company Profile

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

