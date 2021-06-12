USS Investment Management Ltd Takes $206,000 Position in Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL)

USS Investment Management Ltd purchased a new stake in Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 4,262 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $206,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Delta Air Lines by 107.9% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,886,976 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $397,556,000 after acquiring an additional 5,130,847 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Delta Air Lines in the fourth quarter worth $79,931,000. U S Global Investors Inc. lifted its stake in Delta Air Lines by 30.9% in the fourth quarter. U S Global Investors Inc. now owns 7,133,481 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $286,837,000 after buying an additional 1,682,597 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC acquired a new position in shares of Delta Air Lines during the first quarter valued at $66,143,000. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in shares of Delta Air Lines by 90.5% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,281,221 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $91,728,000 after acquiring an additional 1,083,611 shares during the last quarter. 63.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

DAL traded up $0.22 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $46.50. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,216,059 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,451,729. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.74 billion, a PE ratio of -2.27 and a beta of 1.45. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $46.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 54.07, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.86. Delta Air Lines, Inc. has a twelve month low of $24.38 and a twelve month high of $52.28.

Delta Air Lines (NYSE:DAL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 14th. The transportation company reported ($3.55) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($2.73) by ($0.82). Delta Air Lines had a negative net margin of 102.96% and a negative return on equity of 249.42%. The business had revenue of $4.15 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.05 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.51) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 60.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Delta Air Lines, Inc. will post -4.03 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms have issued reports on DAL. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Delta Air Lines from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, February 22nd. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Delta Air Lines from $70.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. MKM Partners began coverage on shares of Delta Air Lines in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $59.00 price target for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Delta Air Lines from $49.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on Delta Air Lines from $35.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $48.90.

Delta Air Lines, Inc provides scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Airline and Refinery. Its domestic network centered on core hubs in Atlanta, Minneapolis-St. Paul, Detroit, and Salt Lake City, as well as coastal hub positions in Boston, Los Angeles, New York-LaGuardia, New York-JFK, and Seattle; and international network centered on hubs and market presence in Amsterdam, London-Heathrow, Mexico City, Paris-Charles de Gaulle, and Seoul-Incheon.

