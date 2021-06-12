Utah Medical Products (NASDAQ:UTMD) Stock Price Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.00

Utah Medical Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:UTMD)’s stock price passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $84.37. Utah Medical Products shares last traded at $83.30, with a volume of 13,242 shares changing hands.

Separately, TheStreet lowered Utah Medical Products from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, April 23rd.

The business’s 50-day moving average price is $86.91. The company has a market capitalization of $303.71 million, a P/E ratio of 28.53 and a beta of 0.25.

Utah Medical Products (NASDAQ:UTMD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 22nd. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter. Utah Medical Products had a return on equity of 10.65% and a net margin of 25.29%. The company had revenue of $10.96 million for the quarter.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 6th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be given a $0.285 dividend. This represents a $1.14 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 14th.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in UTMD. Franklin Resources Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Utah Medical Products during the first quarter worth about $1,340,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of Utah Medical Products by 27.5% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 66,500 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $5,606,000 after acquiring an additional 14,329 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of Utah Medical Products by 2.4% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 488,255 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $43,089,000 after acquiring an additional 11,248 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Utah Medical Products by 45.3% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 33,420 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $2,894,000 after acquiring an additional 10,427 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in shares of Utah Medical Products during the first quarter worth about $830,000. 72.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Utah Medical Products Company Profile (NASDAQ:UTMD)

Utah Medical Products, Inc develops, manufactures, and distributes medical devices for the healthcare industry. The company offers fetal monitoring accessories, vacuum-assisted delivery systems, and other labor and delivery tools; DISPOSA-HOOD infant respiratory hoods; and DELTRAN PLUS blood pressure monitoring systems.

