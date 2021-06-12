UWM Holdings Co. Class (NYSE:UWMC) Trading Up 6.7% Following Insider Buying Activity

UWM Holdings Co. Class (NYSE:UWMC)’s share price was up 6.7% on Thursday following insider buying activity. The stock traded as high as $10.77 and last traded at $10.63. Approximately 87,713 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 8,105,555 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.96.

Specifically, Director Robert Verdun bought 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 7th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $9.10 per share, for a total transaction of $227,500.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 136,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,237,600. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Several equities analysts recently commented on UWMC shares. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on UWM Holdings Co. Class in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $10.50 target price for the company. Credit Suisse Group lowered UWM Holdings Co. Class from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $8.00 to $8.50 in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered UWM Holdings Co. Class from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, May 15th. Barclays assumed coverage on UWM Holdings Co. Class in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $10.00 price target for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on UWM Holdings Co. Class in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $12.00 price target for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $10.17.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $8.13.

UWM Holdings Co. Class (NYSE:UWMC) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The company reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.30. The company had revenue of $1.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.37 billion. Research analysts expect that UWM Holdings Co. Class will post 1.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 6th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 10th will be paid a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 9th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.91%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of UWMC. Element Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in UWM Holdings Co. Class in the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in UWM Holdings Co. Class in the first quarter valued at about $29,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in UWM Holdings Co. Class in the first quarter valued at about $29,000. CWM LLC purchased a new position in UWM Holdings Co. Class in the first quarter valued at about $53,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new position in UWM Holdings Co. Class in the first quarter valued at about $69,000. 23.22% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

UWM Holdings Corporation engages in the residential mortgage lending business in the United States. The company originates mortgage loans through wholesale channel. It originates primarily conforming and government loans. The company was founded in 1986 and is headquartered in Pontiac, Michigan.

