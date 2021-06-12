Vail Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:MTN) Receives $314.42 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

Shares of Vail Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:MTN) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the sixteen brokerages that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $314.42.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on MTN shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Vail Resorts from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $373.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of Vail Resorts from $294.00 to $298.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Truist Securities increased their target price on shares of Vail Resorts from $292.00 to $308.00 in a report on Monday, April 26th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Vail Resorts from $359.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Truist increased their target price on shares of Vail Resorts from $292.00 to $308.00 in a report on Monday, April 26th.

Get Vail Resorts alerts:

In other Vail Resorts news, CMO Kirsten A. Lynch sold 6,344 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $320.46, for a total transaction of $2,032,998.24. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 36,610 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,732,040.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Michael Z. Barkin sold 1,492 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $317.94, for a total transaction of $474,366.48. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 21,556 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,853,514.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 11,133 shares of company stock valued at $3,428,283 in the last three months. Insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Schroder Investment Management Group grew its position in shares of Vail Resorts by 460.5% during the 1st quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 3,374 shares of the company’s stock worth $984,000 after buying an additional 2,772 shares during the period. Aperture Investors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vail Resorts by 64.2% in the 1st quarter. Aperture Investors LLC now owns 63,294 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,460,000 after purchasing an additional 24,758 shares in the last quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Vail Resorts in the 1st quarter worth $241,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Vail Resorts in the 1st quarter worth $792,000. Finally, Bamco Inc. NY lifted its holdings in shares of Vail Resorts by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 4,487,957 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,308,958,000 after purchasing an additional 66,134 shares in the last quarter. 95.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

MTN traded up $0.78 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $320.03. 228,745 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 408,199. The company has a market cap of $12.88 billion, a PE ratio of -1,142.96 and a beta of 1.30. Vail Resorts has a twelve month low of $172.88 and a twelve month high of $338.50. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $318.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a current ratio of 1.60.

Vail Resorts (NYSE:MTN) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, June 6th. The company reported $6.72 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $6.67 by $0.05. Vail Resorts had a net margin of 6.45% and a return on equity of 8.00%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Vail Resorts will post 3.49 EPS for the current year.

About Vail Resorts

Vail Resorts, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates mountain resorts and urban ski areas in the United States. Its Mountain segment operates Vail Mountain, Breckenridge Ski, Keystone, Beaver Creek, and Crested Butte Mountain resorts in Colorado; Heavenly Mountain, Northstar, and Kirkwood Mountain resorts in the Lake Tahoe area of California and Nevada; Mount Sunapee Resort in New Hampshire; Park City resort in Utah; Stowe and Okemo Mountain Resort in Vermont; and Stevens Pass Mountain Resort in Washington.

Further Reading: What does an inverted yield curve signify?



Receive News & Ratings for Vail Resorts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vail Resorts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.