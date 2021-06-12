VanEck Vectors Pharmaceutical ETF (NASDAQ:PPH) Position Decreased by Brinker Capital Investments LLC

Brinker Capital Investments LLC decreased its holdings in shares of VanEck Vectors Pharmaceutical ETF (NASDAQ:PPH) by 36.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 70,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 40,000 shares during the period. Brinker Capital Investments LLC owned approximately 2.27% of VanEck Vectors Pharmaceutical ETF worth $4,831,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Paradigm Strategies in Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of VanEck Vectors Pharmaceutical ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $56,000. Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its holdings in shares of VanEck Vectors Pharmaceutical ETF by 43.3% in the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 1,275 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,000 after buying an additional 385 shares during the period. Montag A & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of VanEck Vectors Pharmaceutical ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $92,000. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of VanEck Vectors Pharmaceutical ETF in the first quarter worth about $338,000. Finally, Vontobel Holding Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of VanEck Vectors Pharmaceutical ETF in the first quarter worth about $345,000.

Shares of PPH opened at $74.46 on Friday. VanEck Vectors Pharmaceutical ETF has a one year low of $58.35 and a one year high of $75.00. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $70.86.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 8th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 5th were issued a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.88%. This is a boost from VanEck Vectors Pharmaceutical ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 1st.

