Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA) Shares Sold by Cypress Capital Management LLC

Cypress Capital Management LLC trimmed its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA) by 9.1% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 16,420 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,650 shares during the quarter. Cypress Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $806,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Front Row Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC now owns 7,149 shares of the company’s stock worth $351,000 after buying an additional 199 shares during the last quarter. KCS Wealth Advisory boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. KCS Wealth Advisory now owns 4,965 shares of the company’s stock worth $244,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. TL Private Wealth boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. TL Private Wealth now owns 8,208 shares of the company’s stock worth $413,000 after purchasing an additional 203 shares during the last quarter. Claraphi Advisory Network LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. Claraphi Advisory Network LLC now owns 6,510 shares of the company’s stock worth $320,000 after purchasing an additional 211 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mycio Wealth Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Mycio Wealth Partners LLC now owns 56,680 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,676,000 after purchasing an additional 215 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF stock opened at $53.21 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $51.52. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a 1-year low of $37.79 and a 1-year high of $53.25.

