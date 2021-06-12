Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VNQI) Shares Sold by Kestra Advisory Services LLC

Kestra Advisory Services LLC cut its stake in shares of Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VNQI) by 45.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,873 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,623 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $383,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Berman Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Sterling Financial Planning Inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares in the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Albion Financial Group UT acquired a new position in Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares in the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Cypress Point Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares during the 4th quarter worth $37,000. Finally, Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares in the 4th quarter worth $41,000.

NASDAQ VNQI opened at $60.52 on Friday. Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares has a 52-week low of $46.45 and a 52-week high of $60.88. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $57.96.

